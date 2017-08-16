Kennewick man arrested for burglary at business office

A 39-year-old man from Kennewick is behind bars after officers say he broke into a business office off Clearwater and stole several electronics and credit cards.

Kennewick police say they arrested Ricky Corby as a suspect in the burglary and he will now face charges of 2nd degree burglary. Other search warrants lead police to Richland, where they arrested 29-year-old Timothy Belk for possession of meth.

They are continuing to investigate to see if either man is linked to any other burglaries and vehicle prowls.

On August 9th, officers say the owner of the office building off 3311 W. Clearwater called to report the building had been broken into. In the investigation, officers determined the suspect entered the building around 1 a.m. They believe he took electronics, computer equipment, credit cards and various small items from several offices.