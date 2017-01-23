Kennewick launches new city app

Kennewick city officials announced the launch of a new app Monday.

Officials say the goal is to make it more convenient to connect with residents, businesses, and visitors. The app called My Kennewick, is free and is available for Android devices and iPhones.

The app provides several services, similar what you can already do on the city website, including paying your water bill and reporting graffiti or other city-related concerns.

It is available for use now and the design follows the cities updated website.