Kennewick family welcomes eclipse baby

While many people looked up at the sky toward the eclipse, it was the last thing on one Kennewick mom’s mind.

Charlie and Bertha Garza say they had no idea baby Royce would be born on Monday, when his due date was not for another six days. The two rushed to the hospital at 3 a.m. Monday morning when they knew the baby was coming.

“They told us, he is going to be born, probably sooner than later,” says Bertha.

Royce was born 11:36 a.m., right after the eclipse in the Pacific Northwest. Bertha says it was the last thing on her mind, while Charlie says they kept the TV on and followed updates. He says he even noticed when it got a bit darker outside and saw several people looking up at the sky.

“We have multiple family members, ‘You have to middle name him Eclipse or something,'” says Bertha.

However, they both agreed it was too short notice and stuck with their original choice, Royce Jay, to be similar to his older brother Charlie Ray.

“Right now with the family members we’ve told, they are like, all excited because he is an eclipse baby. It’s cool, it is amazing, on this special day. Maybe when he gets older he will be able to watch it,” says Garza.

Kadlec says Royce was one of two babies born Monday morning at the hospital during the eclipse. Trios says they had two mothers had babies Monday with both born later in the day.