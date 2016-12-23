Judge denies bail for man in federal official threats case

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – A judge has denied bail for a man accused of threatening a federal official who works in Yakima.

46-year-old William Quigley appeared in federal court Thursday in Richland. Quigley, of Richland, has been charged with threatening to shoot a federal official with a Russian assault rifle and cut off his head. He previously pleaded not guilty.

The indictment gives no reason for the conflict but attorneys and the judge talked Thursday about a workplace dispute. The victim was identified in court as a supervisor in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services who lives and works in Yakima. They did not say where Quigley works.

The judge refused to grant bail, saying the government has established that Quigley is a credible threat to the victim.