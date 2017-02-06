IRS warns of scams as taxpayers prepare to file

Tax season tends to be scam season… and the Internal Revenue Service wants to make sure you’re on your guard so you don’t get scammed.

“You’re going to see emails showing up in your inbox phishing or spoofing, perhaps phone calls from someone claiming to be from the IRS, demanding immediate payment– it’s a scammer,” says Raphael Tulino with the Internal Revenue Service. “Bottom line is for those two things and everything else– our first contact with a taxpayer is a letter in the mail, not a random threatening phone call or an email showing up in your inbox asking you to click on a link.”

Tulino says they’ll send you a letter in the mail if they need to get in touch with you. He says it’s important to protect your personal information so no one can use it to file tax returns.

“We’re trying to make sure people know how important it is to protect your personal information,” Tulino says. “You see scammers reaching out to anyone and everyone they can get a hold of, though we’ve seen situations where people who recently moved to this country are targeted.”

He says you may see a little bit of a delay in your refund this year.

“It should be 21 days or less for most, but we’ve got to try to strike that balance to only send out legitimate refunds out based on the information on the return, but we’re still trying to get them out as soon as possible.”

Still, tax payers shouldn’t be concerned about filing their tax returns electronically.

“E-File is safe– it’s the safest, most convenient, accurate way to do a return,” Tulino said. “If you’re going to do a tax return and you’re not filing electronically, you’re in the minority.”

Tulino says you need to make sure that whatever service you use, that there is an HTTPS in the URL. That indicates that the sight is secure.