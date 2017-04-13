Inslee reissues ban on non-essential state travel to NC

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a new memo to ban non-essential state-funded travel to North Carolina because he says that the state’s repeal of its so-called “bathroom bill” is still allowing discrimination against gay, lesbian or transgender people.

Inslee’s memo, signed Thursday, notes that governor’s original ban from last year expired following the repeal of a law that prohibited cities and counties from passing measures protecting people based on sexual orientation and gender identity when they use public accommodations. The law was spurred by a Charlotte ordinance that allowed transgender people to use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

Inslee says North Carolina’s replacement legislation continues to pre-empt nondiscriminatory ordinances passed by local governments and clarified that sexual orientation and identity are not protected classes.