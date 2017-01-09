Increased police presence after unsubstantiated Kamiakin shooting threat

A shooting threat on the bathroom stall at Kamiakin High School will lead to a heavier police presence on campus all this week.
Officers say there is nothing to substantiate the threat which stated there would be a shooting this Thursday, Jan. 12th. School officials say classes will continue on as normal but more officers will be on and around campus.
School officials say all threats are taken seriously at the school and it will continue to be investigated.
