Homicide investigation near George

Grant County deputies and detectives were called to the scene where a body was discovered along the Old Vantage Highway west of George.

Kyle Foreman says the area is about one and a half miles west of Silica Road, which is a popular recreation area with outdoorsmen and rock climbers.

“We had a citizen doing some recreation in the area and happened upon the body,” says Foreman.

Deputies released that the body was readily visible from the roadway at a Fish and Wildlife pull-off area and the body had clear signs of homicidal violence.

Foreman says deputies will be on-scene investigating overnight. Once evidence gathering is complete, the Grant County Coroner’s Office will take custody of the body, make positive identification of the remains, and notify the next of kin. Once that is accomplished, the identity of the person will be released. Deputies say they plan to release more information on Friday.

Homicide along Old Vantage Highway. View of incident scene. pic.twitter.com/bdac1UrJbu — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) December 22, 2016