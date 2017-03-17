Health Department opens investigation into WA dental death

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Department of Health has opened an investigation into the case of a 4-year-old southwest Washington boy who died after a dental procedure.

KGW-TV reported Friday the health department has 170 days to complete the investigation.

Paramedics were called to the dental office March 10 and Mykel Peterson of Vancouver was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death won’t be released until toxicology reports are finalized.

The boy’s mother says she brought him in for a routine visit and the dentist suggested repairing previous work. The boy was sedated by an anesthesiologist and later brought out to the waiting room, where he stopped breathing.

The dentists who run Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry said outside medical experts will review what happened, so it would be premature to comment.