Happy 2017! Fun facts to ring in the New Year

Can you believe it is already 2017? To help you ring in the New Year a new study looked at several fun facts on how American’s plan to celebrate.

About half of us plan to ring in the New Year from the comfort of their own home, 20% at a friends and only about 9% from a organized event, according to a study by WalletHub.

Overall, Analyst Jill Gonzalez says the number of people planning to count down to midnight is slightly different from last year.

“This year we are seeing that more people in general are celebrating New Year’s Eve, last year we saw that number dip a little bit and spend a little bit less money,” says Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says News Year’s is ranked the fourth favorite holiday, after Christmas, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July.

As for New Year’s Day, though many think of it as the end of celebrations and the last day before you get back to work, it carries a large historical significance.

“The first year the American flag was unveiled was Jan. 1st 1776, so that was a big New Year’s Day also about 100 year’s later on Jan. 1st, 1863, that is the day slaves became free and that is according to the Emancipation Proclamation,” says Gonzalez.

Maybe a bit less of a historical note, but a fun fact for football fans, viewership decreased by 36% in 2015 for the College Football Semi-Finals when it was aired on New Year’s Eve and not New Year’s day.

You can see all the numbers from WalletHub on the graphic below: