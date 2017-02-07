Group works to find more candidates for OR school boards

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A professional association is hoping to get more people excited about school board elections in Oregon.

According to the Oregon School Boards Association, nearly three-quarters of the seats for school boards, education service districts and community college boards were uncontested during the last round of board elections in 2015 and 8 percent of available seats drew no candidates at all.

With such low turnout, the association has launched a campaign to recruit more candidates to take part in the upcoming school board elections in May.

Association spokesman Alex Pulaski says it’s unclear why people aren’t interested in some races, though there is little interest in seats in rural Oregon. Pulaski says the association is working to educate people about how school boards affect policy in hopes of energizing new candidates.