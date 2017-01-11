Grant deputies rescue over 40 drivers from snow-covered roads

Grant County deputies say due to the drifting snow, over 40 drivers had to be rescued on county roads overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Deputies say they have entered the “recovery phase,” which means things are getting back to normal. They say since all the drivers have been rescued, crews are now towing cars and plows have started working on removing snow. Deputies are still discouraging travel on east-to-west rural county roads as plows continue to work on streets.

The areas impacted were in the rural areas surrounding Quincy, George, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, Wilson Creek, Mattawa, and Wilson Creek.

Deputies also thanked farmers who helped clear roads and stranded drivers in a press release sent out Wednesday morning.