OR governor urges legal action against Trump directive

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown is asking Oregon’s attorney general to bring legal action against the federal government over President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Brown on Thursday also announced a broadening of a 1987 statute that prohibits Oregon law-enforcement agencies from arresting people solely because they are living in the state illegally. She said that all state agencies, and not just law enforcement, must follow the rule.

Brown also said state agencies are required not to discriminate on the basis of immigration status.