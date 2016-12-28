Get out and explore on “First Day Hikes” offered Jan. 1st

To work off some of those holiday treats and enjoy the outdoors, state parks are offering free “First Day Hikes” on January first.

Ranger Audra Sims says there are two events offered in the area, a hike at Palouse Falls and a bike ride at the Columbia Plateau Trail just outside of Pasco.

“With the idea that public, families can come out and hike with a park ranger and explore some of the natural wonders, some of the cultural history that is unique to the various parks around the state,” says Sims.

The hike and bike ride each with take about two hours. The hike at Palouse Falls starts at 12 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1st, it is a hike so they ask you to dress appropriately. The bike ride at the Ice Harbor Dam trail head is at 10 a.m. but is not for the faint of heart. You are required to bring your own bike and gear, the bikes must be mountain bikes or hybrid bike, because the trail is not paved. If the weather turns, Sims says the bike ride will turn into a hike.

Sims says the events are free, do not require a discover pass or any registration. If you have questions you can either call 509-545-2361 for the bike ride or for the Palouse Falls hike you can call 509-646-9218.