Gas prices dropping in Washington, rising in Tri-Cities

Crude oil prices are falling… and that’s led to an unusual springtime decline in prices at the pump.

“Gas prices in Washington state a week were about $2.84, and now we’re looking at about $2.83, so a slight drop of about a penny per gallon,” said Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.

“A rare trend, by the way, to see gas prices falling,” says DeHaan. “Usually we see gas prices spiking during the spring time.”

However, the average price in the Tri-Cities is actually up a couple of cents compared to a week ago. Even so, we’re still paying less than the state-wide average at $2.70.

Gas is $2.60 a gallon in Umatilla County Oregon.