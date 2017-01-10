Gas prices continue to increase at the pump across the Northwest

Gas prices across the Northwest and across the nation continue to move higher, despite a recent drop in crude oil prices.

Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.com, says oil prices are not recording the upward movement we saw just a few weeks ago.

“Prices have cooled off a little bit, after rallying intensively after OPEC’s announcement November 30, oil prices have held between $55-$52.00 a barrel,” says DeHaan.

Despite the slight decrease, gas prices have moved higher in the past week, AAA says Washington price increased six cents to $2.72 a gallon, while Oregon’s rate increased six cents to $2.54, while the national average increased two cents in the past week to $2.36 a gallon.

Locally, gas prices vary from $2.53 a gallon in both Moses Lake and Yakima, to $2.39 a gallon in the Tri Cities.