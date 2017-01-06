Furnace believed to have caused Kennewick house fire

Firefighters battled a Kennewick house fire in single digit temperatures Friday morning.

Crews say the family arrived home at 4506 W. 20th Ave. from an overnight trip to find smoke throughout the house and the fire alarms going off. Firefighters say they arrived to find the heaviest smoke in the attic and were able to trace the cause of the fire to the furnace.

Firefighters say they are not sure if the cold weather contributed but do say furnaces work overtime in this cold weather. Firefighters also add the weather contributed to slower response times and makes it harder to fight fires.

Though no one was hurt, crews did have to cut a hole in the roof to get into attic and make sure the fire was completely out. Crews estimate it could have caused over $10,000 in damage.