Fugitive captured in Grant County

Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies working with other local law enforcement agencies arrested a man wanted on armed robbery and unlawful charges.

Spokesperson Kyle Forman says they received a tip that Diego Cano might be hiding in a home about 10 miles outside of Moses Lake. Deputies surrounded the home at around 2:30 am, and called out for Cano to leave the residence.

Foreman says one person did come out of the house at that time, and confirmed that Cano was inside. That person was detained for questioning, though it’s not known whether he might face charges.

The Sheriff’s Office called out to the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team, which helped with negotiations in the hopes of getting Cano to surrender peacefully. Foreman said it wasn’t until they deployed “flash bang” devices into the home that Cano finally came out and allowed officers to arrest him.

Cano is the third and final suspect believed to be involved in a March incident where a man was taken hostage and robbed when he refused to the give the men a ride.