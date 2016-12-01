Four Southeast WA high school football teams head to state championships

Four southeastern high school football teams head to the Tacoma Dome this weekend for the chance to be named the state champion.

Student lined the halls, sending off the Kamiakin High School Braves football team Thursday as they head to the west side of the state, the first of four teams in our region to play for the title of state champion in their division.

The Braves play O’Dea High School for the 3A state title at 7:30 Friday night. Connell plays rival school Royal High School at 10:00 a.m. Saturday for the 1A title and the Richland Bombers will meet Camas on the field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night for the 4A title.

You can catch all the touchdown and tackles wherever you are this weekend, we will have live coverage of all the games starting Friday night on Newsradio610KONA (610 AM) and live-streamed here on our website.