Four-legged vandals “make their mark” on Walla Walla swimming pool

Three little four-legged vandals escaped from their home and broke into the new Walla Walla Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool, when the cement was still wet.

Walla Walla city officials say a gang of miniature schnauzers got under the fence and ran around in the cement. Luckily, a Whitman College student was out for a run and helped out the city officials to corral the dogs.

Officials say the dogs wore collars with name tags but they could not get a hold of the owners. One of the little dogs called Maverick, ran back to a home near the pool, which turned out to be the scene of the escape and crews locked the dogs back in their yard.

Construction crews then had to smooth out the dozens of paw prints running across the pool deck.

The Walla Walla Veterans Memorial Swimming Pool is being rebuilt to include water slides and an Olympic-sized pool, expected to be open Memorial Day.