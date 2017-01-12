Former Kennewick teacher charged with raping teen

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – A former Kennewick middle school teacher charged with sending sexually explicit photos of herself to students is now accused of raping a student. 43-year-old Tonie Reiboldt pleaded innocent Wednesday to third-degree child rape.

Prosecutors say the new charge arose from one young teen disclosing more details about his contact with the then-teacher. Reiboldt is also facing three counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes with the aggravating circumstance that she allegedly used her position of trust to commit the crime.

Kennewick police started investigating Reiboldt in June after a detective’s daughter said a sexually explicit video of a woman was sent to underage kids through the social media app Snapchat.

Reiboldt was a physical education teacher when she resigned in July.