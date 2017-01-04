Flu activity at “high” level in Benton-Franklin, following 4 deaths in Washington

Washington state experienced nine flu-related deaths this season, four in the last ten days.

Heather Hill with the Benton-Franklin Heath District says although the region has only one reported death from last summer, the counties sit at a “high” flu rate.

“We know that influenza circulates year-round, it is not just something that appears in the winter. But we start to see flu activity increasing usually around Thanksgiving, we start to watch it, we start to see the numbers increase,” says Hill.

Hill says it is never to late to get a flu shot, but also remember to take precautions, like washing your hands and staying home when you are sick.

Grant County Health officials say they have also noticed the flu activity increase, which is typical this time of year. The county has not experienced any deaths this flu season.