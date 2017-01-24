Five arrested in connection with murder of Quincy woman

Five people have been arrested Tuesday in the murder of a 31-year-old woman whose body was found along a rural road in George.

Grant County deputies say witnesses said the victim Jill Sundberg, from Quincy, got into an argument with a man at the Shady Tree RV Park who is believed to have later shot her to death in December.

Deputies say later that evening she was reportedly kidnapped and taken to an area about one and a half miles west of Silica Road where her body was later discovered in a restroom. Officers believe she was shot 13 times by Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez.

Deputies have not released her relationship with any of the five men involved.

Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, will be charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree, Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva will be charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree, Julio Mendez Villanueva charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree, Fernando Marcos Gutierrez been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges and Salvador Espinoza Gomez is charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies. Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss.”

Detectives investigating homicide near George – https://t.co/WNkxFhJHNf pic.twitter.com/IQ91f5Cl7S — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) December 22, 2016

Homicide along Old Vantage Highway. View of incident scene. pic.twitter.com/bdac1UrJbu — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) December 22, 2016