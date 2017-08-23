Fish advisory for Columbia River from Vantage to Oregon border

The Washington State Department of Health has issued an advisory when it comes to eating fish caught in the Mid-Columbia Basin.

Toxicologist Dave McBride says elevated levels of mercury and PCB’s were found in six fish species in the Columbia River.

“These are probably the two most common contaminates that drive most of those fish advisories, and again it is mostly from past historical use of these contaminates, although mercy is continued use and it is transported in the atmosphere globally,” says McBride.

McBride adds they do not want to deter people from eating fish, but say certain species like salmon can be eaten more often than walleye.

He adds the most concern is for people who eat these fish with contaminates over a long period of time, because mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls are found to be linked to neurodevelopmental effects in young kids.

DOH has now recommended the following meal limits:

DO NOT EAT: Northern pikeminnow

1 meal per month: Carp, mountain whitefish, white sturgeon

2 meals per month: Bridgelip sucker, largemouth bass, walleye

4 meals per month: Smallmouth bass

Healthy choices: Lamprey, salmon, shad and steelhead

McBride adds generally commercial fish found at the grocery store tends to have less of these contaminates than fresh fish from the Columbia River. He believes this advisory will be long-term and will not be lifted in the near-future.