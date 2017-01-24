First possible mumps case in Franklin County

Health officials say a Franklin County man may have the first case of mumps in the area.

The district says late last week they were notified that testing indicated a possible mumps case. Additional tests were done, but the results have not yet come back to the health department. Officials say at this time the case is believed to be isolated from the outbreak across Washington state and the man is no longer contagious.

Currently, there are 235 confirmed cases of mumps in the state, including cases in Spokane and Yakima Counties. The outbreak started on the west side of the state with King County reporting a vast majority of the cases, about 143, Spokane County has about 76 cases.

Health officials do remind everyone to take precautions and get vaccinated.