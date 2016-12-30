Firework restrictions for Mid-Columbia Basin on New Years Eve

Many of us will need to ring in the New Year without fireworks, the devices are banned in most locations including Kennewick, Prosser, Pasco and the rest of Franklin County.

Benton and Grant Counties follow state law, which allows fireworks between 6 p.m. New Years Eve to 1 a.m. New Years Day.

You can find the full list here or call your local fire department for more information.

There is one event going on in the Tri-Cities which will be setting off fireworks for New Years. It will be held at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick from 3 to 9 p.m. December 31st and it is called “First Night.”