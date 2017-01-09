Firefighters mourn loss of two men killed in rollover crash near Naches River

Fire fighters in Prosser are mourning the loss of one of their own.

23-year old James Wildman was one of two men who died in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 12 Saturday night. The West Benton RFA posted on Facebook a long statement writing in part, “RIP FF James Wildman, you are already missed!”

The department also sent condolences to the family of Dylan Bolt, the other man who died in the crash. Posting on Facebook, “You are in our thoughts and we are here for you! If you find yourself in any need please contact us. Dylan was a Veteran and a Prosser Hero representative.”

Washington State Patrol says a passerby noticed the car upside down in the Naches River about a mile East of Naches on Saturday night. Wildman and 25-year Dylan Bolt were both rescued from the vehicle but died at the scene. Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol was a factor.