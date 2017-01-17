Fire at Yakima Bi-Mart ruled arson

Firefighters put out flames in the storage area of a Yakima Bi-Mart which has been ruled Arson.

The Yakima Fire Department says they responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday morning at the store off of N. 40th Avenue. Firefighters say they found the sprinklers going off in the back of the building and water on the floor. But firefighters say the sprinklers did its job and kept the fire small in a upstairs storage room.

However, firefighters say the flames caused about $1 million in damage due to the water, smoke and the unknown retail stock which may or may not be salvageable.

Officials say the 40th Ave Bi-Mart will be closed for an undetermined period of time while the building is repaired and the stock is repaired and or replaced.