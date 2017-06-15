Fire started by motorcycle, damages West Richland house

A fire destroyed a house in West Richland this afternoon, but fire crews say no one was hurt.

Benton County Fire District #4 Captain Paul Carlyle says when they arrived 70% of the 2-story home off 1818 Riverside, was engulfed in flames. Carlyle says they believe the homeowner was using the house as storage and he had a few motorcycles in the house. When he went to start up one of the machines, oil started leaking and the machine sparked the fire.

The homeowner was able to get out safely and was not injured.

Fire crews say because there were no hydrants in the area they used a water shuttle system, sending one of the fire trucks to fill up with water from a nearby creek, while the other two trucks provided water for the firefighters.

Crews say the mop up would take several hours and they did shut down a portion of Riverside to drivers.