Fire kills pet, leaves Yakima family of four without a place to go

A family of four can’t stay at their home and lost their pet, after a fire broke out in an upstairs room.

Yakima County Firefighters say they were called to the 4800 block of McCager Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday night after fire and smoke was seen coming from the second story window of a home. Firefighters say they were able to control the blaze in about 20 mintues.

Crews say the fire damage was contained to one room, but water and smoke caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.