Fire fighters partner with street plow drivers to overcome snowy road conditions

Fire trucks aren’t exactly great snow rigs, but fire crews in the City of Pasco have been getting a little help from their friends in the city’s public works department during recent snow storms.

Assistant Chief Dave Hare says they’ve given portable radios to snow plow drivers, so if the drivers hear a fire call, they can head to the scene and help get trucks where they need to go.

“We might need help getting in to the scene of an emergency, or we might need to get plowed out,” Hare said.

With another round of snow expected to hit the Mid-Columbia Basin Thursday night, crews on both fronts are prepared.

“We tried this out during the last snow storm, and it worked pretty effectively,” Hare said. “We’ve already issued out some portable radios to public works. Hopefully we won’t have to use them, but if we do, they’re there.”

Hare said it’s just another example of departments working together to take care of the community. He said they also team up with non-government agencies who help them do their job, like Ben Franklin Transit, which brings buses to the scene of active events so that firefighters have a warm, dry place to recuperate while taking a break from an active fire.