Fire damages Yakima home

Two people inside a Yakima home managed to escape a house fire Wednesday night.

According to Yakima Fire Department Public Information Officer Jeff Pfaff, a care giver turned off the TV to get ready for bed, when they heard a crackling noise and went to investigate.

“They found that there was fire outside, right outside the front door, actually,” said Pfaff. “They were very lucky that they didn’t get hurt when they opened the front door.”

Pfaff says the care give then tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unsuccessful.

That’s when they contact the homeowner and the two escaped the home along with some pets.

“We definitely want you to try putting out the fire if you can,” said Pfaff. “But get everyone out first, call 911, and then make the attempt to extinguish it.”

Pfaff says the pair was lucky that the fire was detected prior to them going to sleep. Because the fire started outside of the home then worked it’s way up the exterior to the attic, smoke detectors were not activated until it might have been too late for them to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though Pfaff says investigators have ruled out arson as a possible cause.