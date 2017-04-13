Fire damages two Athena businesses, displaces two people

A fire damaged two Athena businesses and left two people living in an apartment in the building without power.

The Athena Volunteer Fire Department says they were called out to the warehouse fire late Wednesday morning off Hunt Street. Firefighters say the fire started in the Advanced Tarps warehouse and spread to Hodge Custom Upholstery.

Crews worked for an hour before the flames were put out. Both buildings suffered damage in the fire. An apartment portion of one of the buildings was spared from any damage, however the power is out. The Red Cross is assisting the two adults who lived there with temporary housing and food.

Firefighters say East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, Helix Volunteer Fire Department, Pendleton Fire Department provided mutual aid. Other responding agencies included Umatilla County Sheriff, Oregon State Police, East Umatilla County Health District, and Pacific Power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.