Feds OK using Yakima armory to house homeless veterans

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Federal officials have approved the Yakima Housing Authority’s application to turn a former Marine Corps Reserve armory into housing for homeless veterans.

The Herald-Republic says the Housing Authority now needs to conduct environmental assessments and secure funding for the $10 million project. Construction won’t likely begin until mid-2018.

The Housing Authority’s goal is to provide 38 housing units for singles and families. It plans to partner with other groups to provide medical, mental health care and other social services.

The federal Department of Health and Human Services agreed to give the building to the Housing Authority at no cost, initially for a three-year lease with options to renew.

To make it permanent, the Housing Authority has to show it can secure funding. The agency says it will look to the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and a private investor to develop the affordable housing units.