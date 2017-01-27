Federal judge approves new Pasco election system

A Federal Court Judge has ruled that Pasco’s six-district, one at-large configuration for its city council meets the requirements for the Federal Voting Rights Act.

Last October, the Pasco City Council changed the make-up of its voting districts to six, with one “at-large” position, despite it going against state law. Deputy City Manager Stan Strebel says, however, the city was ready to make that move before a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU.

Friday, Federal Judge Lonny Suko ruled that the current system was in compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act. But the judge did rule all seats be up for election this year, district 1,3,4 and 6 will be four-year terms and districts 2, 5 and the at-large seat will be elected to two-year terms followed by four-year terms thereafter. The deadline for new candidate filing for spots on the council is May.

Previously, the Pasco City Council was made up of five seats where voting was done by district in the primary election, but “at-large” in the general election, and two “at-large” seats which are voted city-wide in both the primary and general elections. The ACLU reached out in March last year and believed the city’s election system violated the federal Voting Rights Act, and did not give Latino voters a voice.

City officials and the ACLU were in negotiations but disagreed on a 6 district, one “at-large” seat or a 7 district voting system. The ACLU contended that the 6-1 system did not comply with the Voting Rights Act.

The ACLU has not yet responded to the ruling.