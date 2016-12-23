Experts warn ice on ponds, Yakima River extremely deceiving

Though it is cold and the Tri-Cities got hit with another round of snow, experts say the ice on ponds and rivers is not thick enough to stand on.

Troy McGregor with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue says a few professionals tested the ice out on the Yakima River Thursday night.

“It is an inch and 3/4 thick, it is crazy dangerous! It looks like it is really sturdy, it looks like you can walk on it, you can’t walk on it. We in full gear, suits ready-to-go in case the ice was to break, we stepped on the ice, [went] right through,” says McGregor.

He adds even the ponds in town are dangerous because even if someone falls through, they have a good chance of getting out but hypothermia can set in, in a couple minutes to 15 minutes.

McGregor says if someone falls through the ice, always call 911 instead of trying to help them yourself.