Experts advise getting the chimney cleaned each year

A fireplace can add a nice festive touch to the holidays, but if you used a lot of wood this season, you may want to look at having the chimney cleaned at least once this coming year.

Spokeperson for PEMCO Insurance Jon Osterberg says that is because creosote will build up and can cause a chimney fire. Osterberg adds PEMCO insurance gets “way too many” claims for chimney fires each year.

He says you will want to hire a profession who is a member of the Chimney Sweep Guild.

“To confirm that the chimney sweep is bonded, licensed and insured, has no complaints or fines, that is the type of person you want, go online to the state’s contractor look-up website, and in Washington that is overseen by the Department of Labor and Industries,” says Osterberg.

It is recommend that your chimney gets looked at, to make sure rain water and melted snow has not seeped into the mortar and caused cracks. You can verify different contractors on the Washington State L&I website or in Oregon check the Oregon Construction Contractors Board.