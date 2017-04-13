Ex-superintendent pleads innocent to sex charge

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – A former Kennewick school superintendent has pleaded innocent to arranging to have sex with two girls at a hotel.

75-year-old Paul Rosier, of Olympia, pleaded innocent Wednesday to one count of attempted child sex trafficking.

The criminal complaint says Rosier exchanged text messages with a 16-year-old girl who was actually a police detective. He was told the teen had a 13-year-old friend who could meet him in the Tri-Cities.

Rosier allegedly planned to pay the 13-year-old for sex and the older teen for setting it up. He told investigators he was in the Tri-Cities on business April 1 when he was arrested at a Richland hotel.

Rosier has been out of custody since April 6 on several conditions.