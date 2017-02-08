Ephrata student brings Grant County mumps cases to 9

A student at a Ephrata middle school has been diagnosed with mumps. Grant County Heath District officials say the student goes to Parkway School but released few other details.

An administrator at the heath district released a statement saying, “Thank you to the Ephrata School District for being extremely cooperative and helpful.” They are also asking other school districts to check their students immunization records.

Officials say the county is up to 9 mumps cases and more are still under investigation. This all follows an outbreak across Washington where there have been over 350 cases reported.