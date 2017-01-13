Environmental groups concerned about Oregon mega-dairy

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – A coalition of health and environmental groups is asking Oregon officials to investigate construction of a mega-dairy in Morrow County.

It’s unclear whether state agencies will sign off on the controversial 30,000-cow dairy farm. It hasn’t been determined whether Lost Valley Ranch broke the law by breaking ground long before it secured the necessary permits.

Representatives from the health and environmental groups plan to meet face-to-face with state regulators in Portland on Friday. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Environmental Quality are jointly responsible for outlining how Lost Valley will manage the roughly 187 million gallons of liquid manure it generates each year and protect against groundwater contamination.

California dairyman Greg te Velde, who is developing the farm, did not comment on the coalition’s complaints.