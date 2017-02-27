Enterprise students win math competition

A competitive math team from Enterprise Middle School earned first place in their division at the Math is Cool in Middle School Regional Competition earlier this month.

The team’s members are Sean Xu, PJ Ryan, Ourania Glezakou-Elbert, Nathan Hu, Jessie Shi, Ashitha Chintapatla & Aditha Chintapatla, Anika Halappanavar, and Humayl Hashmi.

The sixth graders now qualify for the Washington State Math Masters contest later this year in Moses Lake. The competition includes individual tests, multiple choice, mental math and a college bowl.

Carmichael Middle School earned 2nd place. Team members are Anthony Petyuk, Mohamed Farawila, Dylan Smith, Daniel Yoon, Andre Cho, Jordan Perkins, Elliot Bell, Dean Poulson, Dylan Bell, Dima Bolbat, and Luke Fundak.

In the individual competition: Anthony Petyuk, CMS – 1st place, Sean Xu, EMS – 2nd place, PJ Ryan, EMS – 3rd place.

In the “e” division, Chief Joseph Middle School earned 1st place and swept the top four individual awards: Grace Deng – 1st, Coco Miller – 2nd, Yihan Zhang – 3rd, and Katherine Nguyen – 4th.

Math is Cool competitions include algebra, geometry, probability and statistics problems. Formats include individual tests, multiple choice, mental math and college bowl.