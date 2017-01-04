Ellensburg police: 17-year-old assaulted during drug transaction

A teenager is behind bars and another hurt after police say an arranged drug transaction went awry.

Ellensburg officers say on Tuesday night a 17-year-old arranged to meet at the 800 block of 4th Ave., but during the meet a fight broke out and the 17-year-old was assaulted. The victim also claims another suspect was involved who displayed a handgun.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Nyaire Boothman at a near-by home for Robbery 1st degree and Theft 2nd Degree charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and if you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Ellensburg Police Department at (509)962-7280.