Education building expansion provides latest technology to SE WA districts

A $3.6 million dollar expansion of the Educational Service District in Pasco is expected to help provide the latest technology to districts around the region.

Molly Curtiss with ESD 123 says the two-story Professional Development Center hosts two conference centers upstairs and the “Classroom of the Future” on the first floor.

“A learning space that teachers and other educators are able to come in and utilized and try out some of the newest technology that is coming through, as well as different classroom configurations, as well as, work on their teaching skills,” says Curtiss.

The two conference rooms can be divided with partitions and will hold meetings and workshops for the school districts, as well as, be available to rent.

The service district serves 23 school districts in Southeastern Washington including communities from Prosser, Asotin, Othello and Walla Walla.

A public tour will be hosted next Thursday with a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at 3924 W. Court St. in Pasco. Followed by public tours from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.