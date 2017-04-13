Easter egg hunts around the Tri-Cities

It’s that time of year again for chocolate bunnies, spring dresses and Easter egg hunts. An Easter egg hunt will be held in each of the cities in part with several different organizations to make your kid’s holiday memorable. You can find a list below of the different Easter egg hunts and which one is closest to you:

The Easter Egg hunt in Pasco, hosted by the Pasco Jaycees is April 15th and starts at 10 a.m. for kids 12 and under. Admission is free but donations are greatly appreciated. Parents are also reminded to not forget to bring a basket for the hunt. Beforehand, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8:30-10. The breakfast is $4.00 per person but kids 12 and under are free.

The West Richland Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 15th, at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Bombing Range Sports complex. Only kids up to 12-years-old are allowed to take part in the Easter egg hunt. The firefighters from Benton County Fire District #4 who are putting on the event also reminds parents to bring baskets for the little ones to put eggs in. The Easter bunny will also hop on over for pictures.

Several Easter egg hunts at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick will be held on Saturday April 15th from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., which will also include food, carousel rides and a visit from the Easter Bunny. The Easter egg hunts and carnival events are listed below:

Egg Hunts:

8:30am – Special Needs Hunt (Field 1)

9:30am – Ages 0-2 (Field 1)

10:00am – Ages 3-5 (Field 4)

10:30am – Ages 6-8 (Field 1)

11:00am – Ages 9-12 (Field 4)

Carnival Events:

10am-2pm Photo booth

10am-2pm Face painting

10am-2pm Bounce houses

12pm-1pm TC Steel Band Association