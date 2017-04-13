latest News

Dutch Bros. to donate $1 from each drink sold Friday

Volunteers work on framing a Habitat for Humanity home. (Photo: Habitat for Humanity Tri-Cities)

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer April 13, 2017

Habitat for Humanity is in the middle of a capital fund-raising campaign that they’re calling, “The Power of One.”

“We’re reaching out to area businesses and community members to be a part of that Power of One,” said executive director Lisa Godwin. “The idea behind it is that one person plus $1 equals one home, and that every individual can make a difference in our community.”

Dutch Bros. loved the idea and came up with the idea of donating $1 per drink toward the fund-raising effort.

“On Friday, the employees are going to be dressed up like Bob the Builder, or wearing Habitat shirts, and it’s going to be a really fun event.”

Godwin said Dutch Bros. is hoping to bring in about $10,000– enough to cover the cost for framing one home.

But the Oregon-based coffee company isn’t stopping at handing over a check.

“Later this month they’ll come down to the Habitat Community where we’re building a 24-home community, and they’re going to spend the day framing one of the homes,” said Godwin.

Habitat for Humanity provides zero interest homes to low income families, who pay a 20-year mortgage on the house, and invest 500 hours of “sweat equity” toward building their and other Habitat for Humanity homes.

Godwin says the organization has built 7 of the 24-home planned for the Pasco neighborhood they’re developing, and they hope to complete the project by January of 2019.

 

