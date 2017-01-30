latest News

Driver rolls semi-truck across interstate on-ramp near Richland

Semi rollover on I-82 on-ramp which completely blocked the road. Courtesy: BCFD #4 (Jan. 30, 2017)

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 30, 2017

A semi truck, hauling an oversized load, rolled across an I-82 on-ramp near Richland and blocked traffic in that direction.

Washington State Patrol troopers say the driver, Kenneth Speaks was exiting from I-182 to I-82 when the accident happened. Troopers say the Federal Way man was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the cause is still under investigation but he is expected to be charged with negligent driving in the 2nd degree.

 

