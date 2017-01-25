Double Murder Suspect Dies in Pendleton Standoff

A nearly 8-hour standoff at a Pendleton, OR hotel ended with a double – murder suspect fatally shooting himself.

Law enforcement from Washington and Oregon tracked down the man wanted for the shooting deaths of two people in Shelton, WA.

Mason Co Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home early Wednesday morning and found the two victims had been shot to death, but have not yet released any possible relationship between the pair and the suspect, nor a motive for the killings.