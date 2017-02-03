Don’t get a party foul! How to avoid Super Bowl party food poisoning

Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl Party, or bringing your favorite game time snack to someone else’s home, it’s important to remember some basic food safety facts.

Marilou Shea operates Pasco Specialty Kitchen and says you should put plenty of thought and care in to HOW you prepare the food, keeping seafood and chicken away from fruits and vegetables, and thoroughly cleaning veggies in order to prevent your guests from getting food poisoning. She also says you can separate sanitized cutting boards as a simple way to make sure food stays safe.

The one thing you DON’T want, is for your guests to get sick.

“Because obviously you want your guest to have a good time and not have an outbreak of salmonella, listeria, botulism or even E. coli,” says Shea.

As you prepare to spread food out for the game, keep food safety in mind– keep seafood and meat away from fruits and veggies while preparing to prevent contamination, and keep hot foods hot, and cold foods cold. The game lasts for several hours, so Shea suggests keeping cold foods, especially those with dairy ingredients, set in an ice bath, and hot foods should stay hot in a crock pot or other warmer.

Another piece of advice, set out small amounts of hot and cold foods, and re-fill the serving dishes regularly.

Of course, make sure your guests get home safely by having a designated driver on hand, or calling a cab.