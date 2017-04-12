Dig, water, repeat. CBC students help plant trees for “Tree Campus USA” designation

Dig, plant, water, repeat. It is really not that simple, when planting a trees it needs the right amount of soil, water and the roots need to be cut, so it can grow properly.

But over 75 students and a few community members were up to the task to help plant 14 trees on the Columbia Basin College campus Wednesday and continue its “Tree Campus USA” designation by the National Arbor Day Foundation.

The Arbor Day Celebration is part of five standards that need to be complete by the school to earn the award of a “Tree Campus USA.” This event was the student learning day, where the community, listened to an expert about how to properly plant a tree before grabbing shovels and buckets of water themselves. The school also has to include a campus tree-care plan, dedicate annual funding for its campus tree program, hold an Arbor Day observance and have a tree advisory committee.

CBC was the first community college in Washington to receive the award in 2009.

If you’d like the see all the new trees that were planted, just drive down the main campus entrance on the left and also look back behind the Center for Career & Technical Education building.

