Deputies: Yakima man stabs brother multiple times

A 64-year old Yakima man is recovering from several stab wounds after investigators with the Yakima County Sheriff’s office say the victim got into a fight with his brother.

Deputies say they were called to the 2400 block of S. 66th Ave. in Yakima, WA, Wednesday for a call of a domestic dispute. Yakima police were also called to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for a stabbing victim. Officers say the victim told them his brother, a 51-year-old man lived at his home off of 66th Ave. and stabbed him.

The victim’s wounds are considered life-threatening, he was taken to Harborview Hospital in Seattle for further treatment. As of Thursday morning, deputies say he is in stable condition.

Deputies at the home say the suspect had barricaded himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out. That led to a 2-hour standoff between deputies and the 51-year old suspect, before he was taken into custody.

He faces charges for assault and resisting arrest.